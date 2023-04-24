Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 003954V KAEDIN LIMITED
- 005476V CLAREMONT (IOM) LIMITED
- 007441V CLAREMONT PARTNERS LIMITED
- 010145V ANTIBES 3 LIMITED
- 010623V CLAREMONT ALPHA LIMITED
- 017824V MC PRODUCTS GLOBAL LIMITED
- 018018V KIKU LIMITED
- 018019V WHITE OLYMPUS LIMITED
- 018186V Mojo Group (IOM) Limited
- 018204V BALMORAL HOLDINGS LTD
- 018931V Jupiter Global Limited
- 020177V ZimKom Limited
This 24 April 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.