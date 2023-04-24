Notice of Intention to Remove - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to Remove Companies From the Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

003954V KAEDIN LIMITED

005476V CLAREMONT (IOM) LIMITED

007441V CLAREMONT PARTNERS LIMITED

010145V ANTIBES 3 LIMITED

010623V CLAREMONT ALPHA LIMITED

017824V MC PRODUCTS GLOBAL LIMITED

018018V KIKU LIMITED

018019V WHITE OLYMPUS LIMITED

018186V Mojo Group (IOM) Limited

018204V BALMORAL HOLDINGS LTD

018931V Jupiter Global Limited

020177V ZimKom Limited

This 24 April 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.