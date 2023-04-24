Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 4 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 24 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Mohammad Nazar AZIMI (Group ID: 15891)

Name (non-Latin script): محمد نظر عظیمی

DOB: 21/03/1960. Nationality: Iran Position: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander of the IRGC’s Najaf Ashraf West Headquarters Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0155. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohammad Nazar AZIMI (“AZIMI”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as through his role as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Najaf Ashraf West Headquarters, responsible for the western provinces of Kermanshah, Hamadan and Ilam, Iran, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations including violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Iran and violations of the right to liberty and security, including refraining from the arbitrary arrest and detention of persons in Iran. Through his role in the IRGC, AZIMI is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/04/2023 Last Updated: 24/04/2023 Group ID: 15891.



Ahmad KADEM (Group ID: 15892)

Name (non-Latin script): کدام احمد

a.k.a: KHADIM, Ahmed (non-Latin script: خادم احمد) Nationality: Iran Position: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Operational Base Karbala (Regional Headquarters) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0156. (UK Statement of Reasons):Ahmad KADEM (“KADEM”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as through his role as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Operational Base Karbala (Regional Headquarters), responsible for the provinces of Khuzestan, Lorestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Iran, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations including violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Iran and violations of the right to liberty and security, including refraining from the arbitrary arrest and detention of persons in Iran. Through his role in the IRGC, KADEM is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/04/2023 Last Updated: 24/04/2023 Group ID: 15892.



Mohsen KARIMI (Group ID: 15893)

Name (non-Latin script): کریمی محسن

Nationality: Iran Position: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Ruhollah Corps, Markazi Province Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0157. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohsen Karimi (“KARIMI”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as through his role as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Ruhollah Corps, Markazi Province, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations including violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Iran, violations of the right to liberty and security, including refraining from the arbitrary arrest and detention of persons in Iran. Through his role in the IRGC, KARIMI is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/04/2023 Last Updated: 24/04/2023 Group ID: 15893.



Habib SHAHSAVARI (Group ID: 15894)

Name (non-Latin script): حبیب شاهسواری

a.k.a: (1) SHAHESVARI, Habib (2) SHAHSAWARI, Habib (non-Latin script:شهسواری حبیب) Nationality: Iran Position: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Shohada Provincial Corps in West Azerbaijan, Iran Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0158. (UK Statement of Reasons):Habib SHAHSAVARI (“SHAHSAVARI”) is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as through his role as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander of the Shohada Provincial Corps in West Azerbaijan, Iran, he is or has been responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting serious human rights violations including violations of the right of life and violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, violations of the right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Iran, violations of the right to liberty and security, including refraining from the arbitrary arrest and detention of persons in Iran. Through his role in the IRGC, SHAHSAVARI is also a member of an organisation that is responsible for the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 24/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/04/2023 Last Updated: 24/04/2023 Group ID: 15894.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Human Rights) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.