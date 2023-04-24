Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 014855V Bellingdon Limited
- 016898V ISOLUTIONS SYSTEM INC
- 017673V SCOLLAN 2 UNLIMITED
- 017674V SCOLLAN 3 UNLIMITED
- 017675V SCOLLAN 4 UNLIMITED
- 017676V SCOLLAN 5 UNLIMITED
- 017677V SCOLLAN 6 UNLIMITED
This 24 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.