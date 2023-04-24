Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

014855V Bellingdon Limited

016898V ISOLUTIONS SYSTEM INC

017673V SCOLLAN 2 UNLIMITED

017674V SCOLLAN 3 UNLIMITED

017675V SCOLLAN 4 UNLIMITED

017676V SCOLLAN 5 UNLIMITED

017677V SCOLLAN 6 UNLIMITED

This 24 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.