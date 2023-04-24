Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 24 April 2023

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved. 

  • 014855V Bellingdon Limited
  • 016898V ISOLUTIONS SYSTEM INC
  • 017673V SCOLLAN 2 UNLIMITED
  • 017674V SCOLLAN 3 UNLIMITED
  • 017675V SCOLLAN 4 UNLIMITED
  • 017676V SCOLLAN 5 UNLIMITED
  • 017677V SCOLLAN 6 UNLIMITED

This 24 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

