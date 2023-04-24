Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

098635C G.B.I. GROUP LIMITED

111343C MOUNTFIELD ESTATES LIMITED

111920C CANDLEBERRY LIMITED

121509C GRAIH

121598C MANX BUSINESS CONNECTION LIMITED

122661C FIGS & ROUGE LIMITED

123226C KEYSTONE SERVICES LIMITED

130800C GRIMESTOPPERS LTD

133372C BEHEMOTH BOXING LTD

133376C Apex Creative Limited

133465C VICTORIA EVENTS LIMITED

134687C 54th Parallel Group Limited

This 24 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.