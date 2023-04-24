Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 098635C G.B.I. GROUP LIMITED
- 111343C MOUNTFIELD ESTATES LIMITED
- 111920C CANDLEBERRY LIMITED
- 121509C GRAIH
- 121598C MANX BUSINESS CONNECTION LIMITED
- 122661C FIGS & ROUGE LIMITED
- 123226C KEYSTONE SERVICES LIMITED
- 130800C GRIMESTOPPERS LTD
- 133372C BEHEMOTH BOXING LTD
- 133376C Apex Creative Limited
- 133465C VICTORIA EVENTS LIMITED
- 134687C 54th Parallel Group Limited
This 24 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.