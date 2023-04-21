Russia Sanctions News Release - 21 April 2023

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 21 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

Andrey Andreevich ZADACHIN (Group ID: 15890)

Name (non-Latin script): ЗАДАЧИН Андрей Андреевич

DOB: 22/08/1990. POB: Russia a.k.a: ZADACHIN, Andrei, Andreevich Nationality: Russia Position: (1) Investigator for Particularly Important Cases of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (2) Major of Justice Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1831. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Major Andrei ZADACHIN is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he built a criminal case that is politically motivated against and petitioned the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza for disseminating false information about the Russian army under section 2 of article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called “fake news” laws. This law was enacted as a result of, and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of, a Russian Government policy aimed at preventing the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine and intimidating those willing to criticise it and to provide accurate information about the conflict. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict, anti-war sentiment and dissent that would undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war by reducing the support of the Russian population. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine. ZADACHIN’s role as an investigator in the case against Vladimir Kara-Murza amounts to providing support for this policy. Therefore, ZADACHIN is an involved person because he is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine. Listed on: 21/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/04/2023 Last Updated: 21/04/2023 Group ID: 15890.



Denis Vladmirovich KOLESNIKOV (Group ID: 15889)

Name (non-Latin script): КОЛЕСНИКОВ Денис Владимирович

Title: Lieutenant General DOB: 29/06/1979. POB: Russia a.k.a: (1) COLESNICOV, Denis, Vladmirovich (2) COLIESNICOV, Denis, Vladmirovich (3) KOLESNIKOV, Denis, Vladmirovich (4) KOLESNIKOV, Denys Nationality: Russia Position: (1) Head of the Investigative Department at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (2) Rank of Lieutenant General Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1830. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant General Denis KOLESNIKOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because i) as Head of the Investigative Department at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (rank of Lieutenant General) he is a member of the Armed Forces or law-enforcement organs of the Russian Federation of the rank of colonel, or equivalent, or higher; ii) KOLESNIKOV approved a decision to petition the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza in a politically motivated case for disseminating false information about the Russian army under section 2 of article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called “fake news” laws. This law was enacted as a result of, and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of, a Russian Government policy aimed at preventing the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine and intimidating those willing to criticise it and to provide accurate information about the conflict. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict, anti-war sentiment and dissent that would undermine the Russian Government’s ability to wage the war by reducing the support of the Russian population. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine. KOLESNIKOV’s approval of the decision to petition the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza amounts to providing support for this policy. Therefore, KOLESNIKOV is an involved person because he is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/04/2023 Last Updated: 21/04/2023 Group ID: 15889.



Elena Anatolievna LENSKAYA (Group ID: 15888)

Name (non-Latin script): ЛЕНСКАЯ Елена Анатольевна

Title: Judge DOB: 22/01/1979. POB: Russia a.k.a: LENSKAYA, Yelena Nationality: Russia Position: Judge at the Basmanny Court, Moscow Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1832. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Judge Elena LENSKAYA is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) regulations 2019. LENSKAYA approved the politically motivated arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza for disseminating false information about the Russian army under section 2 of article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code, one of the so-called "fake news" laws. This law was enacted as a result of, and its application and enforcement by prosecutors and courts is a result of, a Russian Government policy aimed at preventing the Russian public from knowing the truth about the conflict in Ukraine and intimidating those willing to criticise it and to provide accurate information about the conflict. This policy prevents the spread of accurate information about the conflict, anti-war sentiment and dissent that would undermine the Russian Government's ability to wage the war by reducing the support of the Russian population. In this way, the policy is facilitating the continuation of the war, which is destabilising Ukraine. LENSKAYA's decision to grant the request for the arrest of Vladimir Kara-Murza amounts to providing support for this policy. Therefore, LENSKAYA is an involved person because she is providing support for a policy that is destabilising Ukraine. (Gender):Female Listed on: 21/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/04/2023 Last Updated: 21/04/2023 Group ID: 15888.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information