Gas customers told ‘don’t suffer in silence’ over billing issues

Gas customers faced with unexpected bills should not 'suffer in silence', the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has urged.

The watchdog has received more than 300 complaints since September 2022 from Isle of Man Energy customers about a wide range of billing issues, including them not being issued, inaccurate meter readings and problems with direct debits.

The OFT has been actively engaging with the gas supplier to help those affected and a significant percentage of those who have received help have found a resolution. However, for others, it is taking considerably longer. In some cases complainants are also returning with different issues, such as, bills that don’t add up.

John Wannenburgh MHK, Chair of the OFT, said:

‘Considerable OFT resources have been committed to helping those who have reached out to us. Whilst the situation appears to be improving, there is no room for complacency and we will continue to hold Isle of Man Energy to account. ‘We are particularly concerned about the more vulnerable customers who may be extremely worried about not being able to pay, charges attached to going overdrawn, or even being cut off due to missed payments. We urge people not to suffer in silence, but to get in touch by phoning +44 1624 686500 or emailing general.fairtrading@gov.im’

The OFT will escalate all complaints made by the more vulnerable gas customers to help protect them against any unexpected bills, so they can keep up with their payment plans.