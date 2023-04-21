Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights - 21 April 2023

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

On 21 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Konstantin Borisovich KUDRYAVTSEV (Group ID: 15879)

Name (non-Latin script): Константин Борисович Кудрявцев

DOB: 28/04/1980. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Address: Military Unit 2568, FSB Border Service Academy, Golitsyno, Russia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GHR0093. (UK Statement of Reasons): There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Konstantin KUDRYAVTSEV is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he has been involved in activities that amount to a serious violation of an individual’s right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. As a member of the operational team that followed Vladimir Kara-Murza prior to two poisoning incidents, he facilitated the near-fatal poisonings. (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/04/2023 Last Updated: 21/04/2023 Group ID: 15879.



Alexander SAMOFAL (Group ID: 15878)

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Самофал

DOB: 23/08/1981. POB: Russia Nationality: Russia Address: Military Unit 2568, FSB Border Service Academy, Golitsyno, Russia. Other Information: (UK Statement of Reasons): There are reasonable grounds to suspect that Alexander SAMOFAL is an involved person under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 because he has been involved in activities that amount to a serious violation of an individual’s right not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. As a member of the operational team that followed Vladimir Kara-Murza prior to two poisoning incidents, he engaged in and/or facilitated the near-fatal poisonings. (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/04/2023 Last Updated: 21/04/2023 Group ID: 15878.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Infomation

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.