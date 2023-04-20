Castle Pharmacy closed as of 20 April 2023

Due to unpreventable circumstances, Castle Pharmacy, Malew Street, Castletown had to close abruptly at close of business yesterday (20 April 2023).

The reasons for the closure are confidential to the Contractor, and cannot be disclosed. The closure is out of the control of Manx Care, however we are trying minimise the disruption and impact on patients, by supporting patients in obtaining their prescriptions. There is a dedicated phone number +44 1624 642687 that patients can call with queries or concerns from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm. This will open at 9am today, Friday 21 April 2023.

At this time it is not known if the pharmacy will re-open, therefore patients are advised to make alternative arrangements for the dispensing and collection of their prescriptions.

Please consider all options open to you when looking for an alternative pharmacy (Lloyds Pharmacy Castletown is not the only option). You may wish to consider the other pharmacies in the South of the Island including:

Costains Pharmacy, Ballasalla

Lloyds Pharmacy, Castletown

Clear Pharmacy, Port St Mary and Port Erin

or a pharmacy close to where you work

View a list of all community pharmacies is the Isle of Man.

If your prescription has been dispensed at Castle Pharmacy, but you have not yet collected it, you will not be able to access Castle Pharmacy to collect this dispensed medication. Please call this helpline +44 1624 642687 and arrangements will be made for you. You do not need to attend your GP surgery nor will you need to book an appointment – please just make a call to the helpline. If this is engaged please leave your name and number and a member of the team will contact you today. When speaking to the helpline you will be asked by a member of Manx Care’s Primary Care team for permission to access your GP record, and request a re-print of the prescription (there is an option to leave a message if calling this number out of hours). Again, individuals may have to return to collect the prescription, or it can be sent to another pharmacy of their choice.

Patients who have completely run out of a medicine can use the designated phone number on weekdays between 9am and 5pm to organise an emergency supply +44 1624 642687.

This weekend, patients who have completely run out of a medicine may contact the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) on +44 1624 650355, to arrange for an emergency supply of that medicine. This out of hours support for an emergency supply will only apply to 22 and 23 April 2023, and will not continue into the next week.

Please note, if contacting the designated phone number or MEDS for an emergency supply, the team will check your GP record to ensure you have run out and will only supply a very small amount for you to manage until proper arrangements can be made for ongoing supply.

Please do not use your GP practice’s general phone number with queries on the above, as this is likely to prevent urgent appointment requests from reaching the surgery. Please use the designated number: 01624 642687.

You can see a list of frequently asked questions, along with contact details for suggested alternative pharmacies on the Closure of Castle Pharmacy - FAQs page.

