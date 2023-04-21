Covid-19 Coronavirus

Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 087736C        PADDY POWER CALL CENTRE SERVICES LIMITED
  • 116103C        MARYGATE ESTATES LIMITED
  • 119314C        AML LIMITED
  • 119382C        SHEEPISH LIMITED
  • 123534C        AML PROPERTIES LIMITED
  • 124960C        AM PERSONNEL LIMITED
  • 125167C        TRACKYATE LIMITED
  • 129723C        MANANNAN AIR ENGINEERING LIMITED
  • 129993C        PARENT2PARENT
  • 130326C        GRP ADVISORS LIMITED
  • 130431C        FALCON CONTRACTS LIMITED
  • 130550C        RATCHAL LIMITED
  • 131213C        HOGGATT LIMITED
  • 131310C        NPM JOINERY LIMITED
  • 131442C        Camathne Limited
  • 131497C        SPARRAG LIMITED
  • 131498C        DELLAL LIMITED
  • 132033C        THE SAINTS' CENTRE
  • 132080C        TEVIR PROPERTIES EUROPE LIMITED
  • 132917C        PAULA'S KITCHEN LIMITED
  • 133795C        REZERVAT CLUB IOM LIMITED
  • 134480C        The little Igloo company Limited
  • 134819C        PKCA Limited
  • 135294C        Omnio Limited
  • 135335C        Multi Car Auto Limited

This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

