Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 087736C PADDY POWER CALL CENTRE SERVICES LIMITED
- 116103C MARYGATE ESTATES LIMITED
- 119314C AML LIMITED
- 119382C SHEEPISH LIMITED
- 123534C AML PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 124960C AM PERSONNEL LIMITED
- 125167C TRACKYATE LIMITED
- 129723C MANANNAN AIR ENGINEERING LIMITED
- 129993C PARENT2PARENT
- 130326C GRP ADVISORS LIMITED
- 130431C FALCON CONTRACTS LIMITED
- 130550C RATCHAL LIMITED
- 131213C HOGGATT LIMITED
- 131310C NPM JOINERY LIMITED
- 131442C Camathne Limited
- 131497C SPARRAG LIMITED
- 131498C DELLAL LIMITED
- 132033C THE SAINTS' CENTRE
- 132080C TEVIR PROPERTIES EUROPE LIMITED
- 132917C PAULA'S KITCHEN LIMITED
- 133795C REZERVAT CLUB IOM LIMITED
- 134480C The little Igloo company Limited
- 134819C PKCA Limited
- 135294C Omnio Limited
- 135335C Multi Car Auto Limited
This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.