Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

087736C PADDY POWER CALL CENTRE SERVICES LIMITED

116103C MARYGATE ESTATES LIMITED

119314C AML LIMITED

119382C SHEEPISH LIMITED

123534C AML PROPERTIES LIMITED

124960C AM PERSONNEL LIMITED

125167C TRACKYATE LIMITED

129723C MANANNAN AIR ENGINEERING LIMITED

129993C PARENT2PARENT

130326C GRP ADVISORS LIMITED

130431C FALCON CONTRACTS LIMITED

130550C RATCHAL LIMITED

131213C HOGGATT LIMITED

131310C NPM JOINERY LIMITED

131442C Camathne Limited

131497C SPARRAG LIMITED

131498C DELLAL LIMITED

132033C THE SAINTS' CENTRE

132080C TEVIR PROPERTIES EUROPE LIMITED

132917C PAULA'S KITCHEN LIMITED

133795C REZERVAT CLUB IOM LIMITED

134480C The little Igloo company Limited

134819C PKCA Limited

135294C Omnio Limited

135335C Multi Car Auto Limited

This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.