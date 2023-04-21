Covid-19 Coronavirus

Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Today

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 005240V        RS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  • 006476V        LATIN AMERICAN POKER TOUR (LAPT) LTD
  • 007735V        D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  • 008468V        RATIONAL FT PAYMENTS LIMITED
  • 008679V        RATIONAL FT POKER SCHOOL LIMITED
  • 010962V        HIGHTREES RESOURCES LIMITED
  • 011277V        FLASHLIGHT LIMITED
  • 011816V        CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED
  • 013336V        CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 014636V        Festuca Investments Limited
  • 015991V        OGOO SECURITY LIMITED
  • 017339V        AC FINTECH INVESTMENTS I PCC LIMITED
  • 017800V        Lyle Limited
  • 018467V        KINGS' VIEW PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED
  • 018770V        Lata Limited
  • 019797V        Eleanor Anne Limited
  • 019905V        TGG LIMITED

This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

