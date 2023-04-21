Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 005240V RS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 006476V LATIN AMERICAN POKER TOUR (LAPT) LTD
- 007735V D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 008468V RATIONAL FT PAYMENTS LIMITED
- 008679V RATIONAL FT POKER SCHOOL LIMITED
- 010962V HIGHTREES RESOURCES LIMITED
- 011277V FLASHLIGHT LIMITED
- 011816V CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED
- 013336V CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 014636V Festuca Investments Limited
- 015991V OGOO SECURITY LIMITED
- 017339V AC FINTECH INVESTMENTS I PCC LIMITED
- 017800V Lyle Limited
- 018467V KINGS' VIEW PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED
- 018770V Lata Limited
- 019797V Eleanor Anne Limited
- 019905V TGG LIMITED
This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.