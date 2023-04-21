Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

005240V RS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

006476V LATIN AMERICAN POKER TOUR (LAPT) LTD

007735V D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

008468V RATIONAL FT PAYMENTS LIMITED

008679V RATIONAL FT POKER SCHOOL LIMITED

010962V HIGHTREES RESOURCES LIMITED

011277V FLASHLIGHT LIMITED

011816V CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED

013336V CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

014636V Festuca Investments Limited

015991V OGOO SECURITY LIMITED

017339V AC FINTECH INVESTMENTS I PCC LIMITED

017800V Lyle Limited

018467V KINGS' VIEW PROPERTY HOLDING LIMITED

018770V Lata Limited

019797V Eleanor Anne Limited

019905V TGG LIMITED

This 21 April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.