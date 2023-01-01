Revised bus timetable to come into operation on 24 April

A revised bus timetable will come into operation on Monday 24 April.

The changes will coincide with the start of the schools’ summer term and return services to a similar level in place before the coronavirus pandemic.

The timetable can be viewed and downloaded at bus.im, while printed booklets will be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, House of Manannan in Peel, Isle of Man Airport and all bus depots on 20 April, or by calling +44 1624 662525.

Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Thomas MHK, said:

‘I am pleased to see the new release of the annual timetable for 2023, and I fully support the Division’s continued engagement with stakeholders and ongoing review of the services provided.’

Information is available in real-time for those wishing to check the location of their bus by accessing the live tracking system at findmybus.im.

For further information, contact Bus Vannin on +44 1624 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im

The main updates included in the timetable are:

Douglas – Port Erin/Port St Mary

Following the return of two-way traffic on Castle Street, Castletown, services to Port Erin/Port St Mary no longer serve the by-pass and operate direct to Castletown Square via Victoria Road.

Journeys departing Lord Street via Rosemount and St Ninian’s to Willaston, Hailwood Avenue and Birch Hill, which then continue to Castletown, Port Erin and Port St Mary, will be numbered 12 and 12A.

There are also minor timing changes to the Willaston/Hailwood Avenue/Birch Hill provision.

Douglas – Laxey – Ramsey

The Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey service is largely unchanged with some minor timing changes to evening services.

Additionally, the 08:00 Service 3A journey from Ramsey will become a Service 3 (operating via St Ninian’s) and the 0740 Ramsey to Douglas (via Hailwood Avenue and Willaston) will be re-timed to depart at 07:30 and will also operate Monday to Friday during the school holidays.

Fridays and Saturdays will see an additional service to Ramsey, departing Douglas at 21:40.

Douglas – Peel – Ramsey

The Douglas to Ramsey via Peel service is largely unchanged with some minor timing changes to evening services.

Additionally, the 08:00 Ramsey to Douglas schooldays Service 6C will depart Ramsey at 07:55 and operate slightly earlier in order to leave Peel at 08:52 as currently scheduled.

The 22:45 Peel to Douglas journey will operate Mondays to Thursdays as a Service 6.

The 22:45 Peel to Douglas journey will operate on Fridays and Saturdays as a Service 6F via Foxdale, Braaid and Glen Darragh Road to Glen Vine.

An extra Fridays and Saturdays Service 5A will depart Ramsey at 23:10 and Peel at 23:50 to Douglas.

Douglas – Willaston, Hailwood Avenue and Birch Hill

Most daytime Service 22H and 25H journeys operate 5 minutes earlier than what is currently provided. Departures from Lord Street via Rosemount which continue to Port Erin are renumbered from Service 11/11A to Service 12/12A. Some Service 11/11A/12/12A journeys are slightly retimed.

Glen Maye – Dalby – Niarbyl – Ballamodha

The times of buses to these areas have been revised to operate to/from Douglas.

Groudle – Ballabrooie

A Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays service is introduced with Service 15 to Groudle and King Edward Road and Service 15B to Ballabrooie.

Port Erin – Cregneash – The Sound

Services from Port Erin to Cregneash and the Sound will operate on weekends and Bank Holidays from 17 June to 3 September.