Financial Sanctions: Counter-Terrorism (Domestic)

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Counter-Terrorism (Domestic) Sanctions Regime.

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/577) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in terrorism. The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/577) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Counter-Terrorism Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0456].

On 18 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following entry has been added to the Consolidated List and is now subject to an asset freeze:

Nazem AHMAD (Group ID: 15887)

DOB: 05/01/1965. POB: Sierra Leone a.k.a: (1) AHMAD, Nazem, Ali (2) AHMAD, Nazem, Saeed (3) AHMAD, Nazim (4) AHMAD, Nazim, Sa'id (5) AHMAD, Nizam, Saed (6) AHMED, Nazem, Said (7) AHMED, Nazem, Saied (8) MUHAMADI, Kariumu Nationality: (1) Lebanon (2) Belgium Passport Number: (1) EN800609 (2) B0873597 Passport Details: (1) Issuing Country: Belgium. Date of Expiry: 19/09/2023. (2) Issuing Country: Uganda. Date of Expiry: 13 June 2021. Issued under the name Kariumu MUHAMADI. Likely issued by the Ugandan Government in Kampala on 13 June 2011. Address: (1) Baconia S.A.R.L, Mahfouz Store Street, Pearl Building, GF, Baabda, Lebanon. (2) Mteferraa From Es Semrlnd, Beirut, Lebanon. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CTD0002. (UK Statement of Reasons): We have reasonable grounds to suspect that Nazem AHMAD (“AHMAD”) is an involved person under reg. 6 of the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) AHMAD has been associated with an involved person, namely Hizballah; and (2) AHMAD has been involved in terrorist activity by providing financial services, or making available funds or economic resources, for the purposes of terrorism. We have reasonable grounds to suspect that at least the following entities are controlled by AHMAD, and are therefore also subject to the asset freeze on AHMAD: WHITE STAR DMCC (a UAE company), BEXLEY WAY GENERAL TRADING LLC (a UAE company), BEST DIAMOND HOUSE DMCC (a UAE company), SIERRA GEM DIAMONDS COMPANY NV (a Belgium company); PARK VENTURES SAL (a Lebanon company); and THE ARTUAL GALLERY (Beirut, Lebanon). (Gender): Male Listed on: 18/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 18/04/2023 Last Updated: 18/04/2023 Group ID: 15887.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Counter-Terrorism (Domestic) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.