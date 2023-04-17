Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 014493V ARTISAN WOOLWICH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019220V Netfanz Limited
- 011652V VENTURES AFRICA LIMITED
- 013487V PETERBOROUGH MARITIME LIMITED
- 013486V SHEFFIELD MARITIME FME LIMITED
- 003599V MOFFET CAPITAL (GENERAL PARTNER) LIMITED
- 017807V MAKE VENTURES LIMITED
- 020033V Greenmallow Holdings Limited
- 020030V Zonatox Limited
- 019336V Zenith Limited
- 019902V Ginobear Limited
This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.