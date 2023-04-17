Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Monday, 17 April 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved. 

  • 014493V        ARTISAN WOOLWICH HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 019220V        Netfanz Limited
  • 011652V        VENTURES AFRICA LIMITED
  • 013487V        PETERBOROUGH MARITIME LIMITED
  • 013486V        SHEFFIELD MARITIME FME LIMITED
  • 003599V        MOFFET CAPITAL (GENERAL PARTNER) LIMITED
  • 017807V        MAKE VENTURES LIMITED
  • 020033V        Greenmallow Holdings Limited
  • 020030V        Zonatox Limited
  • 019336V        Zenith Limited
  • 019902V        Ginobear Limited

This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

