Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

014493V ARTISAN WOOLWICH HOLDINGS LIMITED

019220V Netfanz Limited

011652V VENTURES AFRICA LIMITED

013487V PETERBOROUGH MARITIME LIMITED

013486V SHEFFIELD MARITIME FME LIMITED

003599V MOFFET CAPITAL (GENERAL PARTNER) LIMITED

017807V MAKE VENTURES LIMITED

020033V Greenmallow Holdings Limited

020030V Zonatox Limited

019336V Zenith Limited

019902V Ginobear Limited

This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.