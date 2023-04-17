Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

013495C Ringway Limited

087458C Thor Shipping Limited

087459C Freya Shipping Limited

092162C Integrated Networks Limited

101420C ALP Solutions Limited

105241C Maughold Shipping Limited

116692C HAWARDEN SHIPPING LIMITED

117660C WOODMOOR LIMITED

120244C UNITED IMPORTERS LIMITED

124795C BALLASLEIG LIMITED

130115C CAS Avanca Limited

130117C CAS AMARES LIMITED

130405C BALGILLO LIMITED

132451C FINCH CONSULTANCY LIMITED

134192C Moghrey Mie Teepee Limited

135177C SWEET PEA LIMITED

135230C Balthane Estates Limited

This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.