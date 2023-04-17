Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 17 April 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved. 

  • 013495C        Ringway Limited
  • 087458C        Thor Shipping Limited
  • 087459C        Freya Shipping Limited
  • 092162C        Integrated Networks Limited
  • 101420C        ALP Solutions Limited
  • 105241C        Maughold Shipping Limited
  • 116692C        HAWARDEN SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 117660C        WOODMOOR LIMITED
  • 120244C        UNITED IMPORTERS LIMITED
  • 124795C        BALLASLEIG LIMITED
  • 130115C        CAS Avanca Limited
  • 130117C        CAS AMARES LIMITED
  • 130405C        BALGILLO LIMITED
  • 132451C        FINCH CONSULTANCY LIMITED
  • 134192C        Moghrey Mie Teepee Limited
  • 135177C        SWEET PEA LIMITED
  • 135230C        Balthane Estates Limited

This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

