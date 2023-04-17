Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of the Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 013495C Ringway Limited
- 087458C Thor Shipping Limited
- 087459C Freya Shipping Limited
- 092162C Integrated Networks Limited
- 101420C ALP Solutions Limited
- 105241C Maughold Shipping Limited
- 116692C HAWARDEN SHIPPING LIMITED
- 117660C WOODMOOR LIMITED
- 120244C UNITED IMPORTERS LIMITED
- 124795C BALLASLEIG LIMITED
- 130115C CAS Avanca Limited
- 130117C CAS AMARES LIMITED
- 130405C BALGILLO LIMITED
- 132451C FINCH CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 134192C Moghrey Mie Teepee Limited
- 135177C SWEET PEA LIMITED
- 135230C Balthane Estates Limited
This 17 April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.