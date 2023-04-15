Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) closing early tomorrow (Saturday 15 April 2023)

Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be closing early tomorrow (Saturday 15 April 2023) due to staffing issues.

MIU will be open as follows this weekend:

Saturday 15 April: Open from 8am to 2pm, with last admission at 1:30pm





Open from 8am to 2pm, with last admission at 1:30pm Sunday 16 April: Open as normal from 8am to 8pm, with last admission at 7:30pm

Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU after 2pm tomorrow (Saturday 15 April 2023) should attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital instead.

Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend one of the Island’s Community Pharmacies. The pharmacy rota can be found on its dedicated page, including details of Sunday opening hours.



If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. The Island’s emergency services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.