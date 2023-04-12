Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry and correction of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 13 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Amendment

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Individual

EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana Vladimirovna

DOB: 08/05/1976. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna (2) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana, Vladimirovna (3) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Luxembourg (3) United Kingdom Passport Number: 726487581 Passport Details: Expiry 8 August 2023 National Identification Number: RJ9305931 National Identification Details: BRP Card, Expiry 31 December 2024 Address: [41 Wilton Crescent] London, United Kingdom[, SW1X 8RX]. Position: (1) Director, Redline Capital UK (2) Member of the Board of Directors, Redline Capital Management Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1822. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Tatiana Evtushenkova is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: Tatiana Evtushenkova is (1) is acting on behalf of or at the direction of Vladimir Evtushenkov and (2) is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is a prominent Russian Businessman. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [12/04/2023] 13/04/2023 Group ID: 15880.

Corrections

The following entries have been corrected and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

EVTUSHENKOV, Felix Vladimirovich

DOB: 14/11/1978. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) EVTUSHENKOV, Feliks, Vladimirovich (2) YEVTUSHENKOV, Feliks, Vladimirovich (3) YEVTUSHENKOV, Felix, Vladimirovich Nationality: Russia Passport Number: (1) 513519275 (2) 514841480 Address: Apartment 34, 52 3-YA, Tverskaya Yamska, Russia, Moscow, 125047. Position: (1) Member of the Board of Directors of Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Aktsionernaya Finansovya Sistema (Sistema) (2) Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mobile Telesystems PJSC (MTS) (3) Member of the Board of Directors of Ozon Holdings PLC (4) Member of the Board of Directors of Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Holding Erso Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1823. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Felix Vladimirovich EVTUSHENKOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) EVTUSHENKOV is associated with a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [12/04/2023] 13/04/2023 Group ID: 15881.



EVTUSHENKOVA, Natalia Nikolayevna

DOB: 11/02/1950. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) EVTUSHENKOVA, Natalya, Nikolayevna (2) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Natalia, Nikolayevna (3) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Natalya, Nikolayevna Nationality: Russia Passport Number: (1) 513000376 (2) 530328862 (3) 531297140 Address: Site 18,19, Zhukovka Village, Odintsovo District, Moscow, Russia, 143082. Position: (1) Member of the Board of Directors of MTS Bank (2) Member of the Board of Directors at East-West United Bank (3) Member of the Board of Directors of Instacom International S.A. SPF Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1824. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Natalia Nikolayevna EVTUSHENKOVA is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because she is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [12/04/2023] 13/04/2023 Group ID: 15882.



GADZHIEV, Nariman Gadzhievich

Name (non-Latin script): Нариман Гаджиевич Гаджиев

DOB: 31/05/1976. POB: Derbent, Russia Nationality: Russia [Address: Switzerland.] Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1817. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Nariman Gadzhievich GADZHIEV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because GADZHIEV is associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Suleyman Abusaidovich KERIMOV. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [12/04/2023] 13/04/2023 Group ID: 15873.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

