Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 14 entries and amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 12 April 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

EVTUSHENKOV, Felix Vladimirovich

DOB: 14/11/1978. POB: Moscow, Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: (1) 513519275 (2) 514841480 Address: Apartment 34, 52 3-YA, Tverskaya Yamska, Russia, Moscow, 125047. Position: (1) Member of the Board of Directors of Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Aktsionernaya Finansovya Sistema (Sistema) (2) Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mobile Telesystems PJSC (MTS) (3) Member of the Board of Directors of Ozon Holdings PLC (4) Member of the Board of Directors of Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1823. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): Felix Vladimirovich EVTUSHENKOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) EVTUSHENKOV is associated with a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15881.



EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana Vladimirovna

DOB: 08/05/1976. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna (2) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana, Vladimirovna (3) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Luxembourg (3) United Kingdom Passport Number: 726487581 Passport Details: Expiry 8 August 2023 National Identification Number: RJ9305931 National Identification Details: BRP Card, Expiry 31 December 2024 Address: 41 Wilton Crescent, London, United Kingdom, SW1X 8RX. Position: (1) Director, Redline Capital UK (2) Member of the Board of Directors, Redline Capital Management Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1822. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Tatiana Evtushenkova is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: Tatiana Evtushenkova is (1) is acting on behalf of or at the direction of Vladimir Evtushenkov and (2) is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is a prominent Russian Businessman. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15880.



EVTUSHENKOVA, Natalia Nikolayevna

DOB: 11/02/1950. POB: Moscow, Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: (1) 513000376 (2) 530328862 (3) 531297140 Address: Site 18,19, Zhukovka Village, Odintsovo District, Moscow, Russia, 143082. Position: (1) Member of the Board of Directors of MTS Bank (2) Member of the Board of Directors at East-West United Bank (3) Member of the Board of Directors of Instacom International S.A. SPF Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1824. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Natalia Nikolayevna EVTUSHENKOVA is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because she is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15882.



GADZHIEV, Nariman Gadzhievich

Name (non-Latin script): Нариман Гаджиевич Гаджиев

DOB: 31/05/1976. POB: Derbent, Russia Nationality: Russia Address: Switzerland. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1817. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Nariman Gadzhievich GADZHIEV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because GADZHIEV is associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Suleyman Abusaidovich KERIMOV. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15873.



IOANNIDES, Demetris

Name (non-Latin script): Δημήτρης Ιωαννίδης

DOB: 28/09/1943. POB: Nicosia, Cyprus a.k.a: IOANNIDES, Dimitris Nationality: Cyprus Address: 1 EFTAPATO COURT, ARCHIEPISKOPOU MAKARIOU III, Limassol, Cyprus, 255 3105. Position: Managing Director Meritservus HC Limited Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1815. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Demetris Ioannides is Managing Director of Cyprus-based corporate services provider Meritservus HC Limited. Ioannides is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Ioannides is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich; (2) Ioannides is associated with a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15871.



KERIMOVA, Gulnara Suleimanova

Name (non-Latin script): Гульнара Сулейманова КЕРИМОВА

DOB: 29/04/1990. POB: Makhachkala, Russia Nationality: Russia Address: Apt 270, Build. 31, Pyatnitskoe Shosse, Moscow, Russia, 123430. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1816. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Gulnara Suleimanova KERIMOVA is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds: (1) KERIMOVA is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Suleyman Abusaidovich Kerimov; and (2) KERIMOVA is associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Suleyman Abusaidovich Kerimov. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15872.



MARCHENKO, Oksana Mykhaylivna

Name (non-Latin script): Оксана Михайловна МАРЧЕНКО

DOB: 28/04/1973. POB: Kyiv, Ukraine Nationality: Ukraine National Identification Number: 2678119124 National Identification Details: Taxpayer Registration card. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1818. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Oksana Mykhaylivna MARCHENKO is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following ground: (1) MARCHENKO is associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Viktor Volodymyrovich MEDVEDCHUK. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15874.



SKOCH, Vladimir Nikitovich

Name (non-Latin script): Владимир Никитович СКОЧ

DOB: 05/07/1933. POB: Kobylne, Ukraine Nationality: Russia Position: Shareholder in USM Holdings Limited Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1819. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Vladimir Nikitovich SKOCH is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds: (1) SKOCH is acting on behalf or at the direction of a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch; (2) SKOCH is associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15875.



SKOCH, Varvara Andreevna

Name (non-Latin script): Варвара Андреевна СКОЧ

DOB: 19/05/2002. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: SKOCH, Varvara Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Cyprus Position: Shareholder in USM Holdings Limited Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1820. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Varvara Andreevna SKOCH is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds: (1) SKOCH is acting on behalf or at the direction of a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch; (2) SKOCH is associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch. (Gender):Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15876.



VASSILIADES, Christodoulos Georgiou

Name (non-Latin script): ΧΡΙΣΤΟΔΟΥΛΟΣ Γ. ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΑΔΗΣ

DOB: 31/03/1957. POB: Cyprus a.k.a: VASILEIADES, Christodoylos, Georgiou Nationality: Cyprus Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1825. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Christodolous VASSILIADES is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because VASSILIADES is associated with Alisher Usmanov, specifically through the professional services that VASSILIADES provides which benefit Usmanov. It is reasonable to suspect that VASSILIADES receives a benefit from the professional services he provides to Usmanov. Usmanov was designated by the UK Government on 3 March 2022, and is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. VASSILIADES is also director of Sberbank Investments Limited, a Cyprus based subsidiary 100% owned by PJSC Sberbank. PJSC Sberbank is a Russian bank owned by the Russian Ministry of Finance. Sberbank Investments Limited is therefore a company carrying on business as a Government of Russia-affiliated entity. Therefore, VASSILIADES is involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Phone number):+35722556677 (Email address):cgv@vasslaw.net (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15884.

Entities

CURZON SQUARE LIMITED

Address: 4 Curzon Square, London, United Kingdom, W1J 7FW. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1826. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): CURZON SQUARE LIMITED is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because CURZON SQUARE LIMITED is an entity that is acting on behalf of, or at the direction of, an involved person, namely, Alisher Usmanov, who was designated by the UK Government on 3 March 2022. (Phone number):(0)2079473000 (Business Reg No):5742647 Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15883.



HANLEY LIMITED

Address: 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, 41-43 Victoria Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 2LF. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1828. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Hanley Limited is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019 because it is associated with a person involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Alisher USMANOV. (Type of entity):Limited Company Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15886.



MERITSERVUS HC LIMITED

Address: EFTAPATO COURT, ARCHIEPISKOPOU MAKARIOU III, LIMASSOL, Cyprus, 256 3105. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1827. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Meritservus HC Limited is a Cyprus-based corporate services provider. Meritservus HC Limited is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Meritservus HC Limited is acting on behalf of or at the direction of a person who is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich. Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15885.



USM HOLDINGS LIMITED

a.k.a: KHOLDINGOVAYA KOMPANIYA YUESEM Address: Room 21, Floor 13 Building 28, RUBLEVSKOE Street, Moscow, Russia, 121609. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1821. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):USM Holdings Limited is an involved person under the Russia (EU Exit) (Sanctions) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds: (1) USM Holdings Limited is owned or controlled directly or indirectly by a person involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia, namely Alisher USMANOV; and (2) USM Holdings Limited is carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the Russian extractives sector and information, communications and digital technologies sector. (Type of entity):Limited Liability Company – OOO (Business Reg No):9731001285 - TIN Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: 12/04/2023 Group ID: 15877.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

BORTSOV, Nikolay Ivanovich

Name (non-Latin script): Борцов Николай Иванович

DOB: 08/05/1945. POB: Lebedyan, Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: 719435197 Address: 1 Okhotny Ryad str, Russia, 103265. Position: Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0544. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. [(Has British Nato passport)] (UK Statement of Reasons):Member of the State Duma of Russia who voted in favour of Federal Law No. 75577-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic” and/or Federal Law No. 75578-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic”. In so doing, the member endorsed President Putin’s decision to recognise the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states, thereby providing support for policies and/or actions which destabilise Ukraine and/or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 11/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/03/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 12/04/2023 Group ID: 14489.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.