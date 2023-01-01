Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

008061V SWIFTNICK BOND LIMITED

010736V MPS CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

010941V RIZZLER HP LIMITED

016531V HP CAPITAL LTD

016876V GELLING JOHNSON FARRANT LIMITED

017329V RAH CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

020310V Arkenstone Support Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 7th day April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.