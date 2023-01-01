Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
025923C Hadley Investments Limited
034735C Bravo Limited
087712C Grainwave Developments Limited
102232C TIGERBRIDGE LIMITED
111302C YELLOW CHAIRS LIMITED
112906C LIVERPOOL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
113130C OFFSHORE IT LIMITED
122947C AGARIA LIMITED
124609C SEA EXPLORER LIMITED
127061C 4 MAIN ROAD LIMITED
131267C QUAYSIDE CONTRACTING LIMITED
131573C R ASHTON ROOFING LIMITED
132981C SMALLPRINT LIMITED
134773C LouLou Ltd
134870C Citadel Timber Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 7th day of April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager