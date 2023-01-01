Covid-19 Coronavirus

Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

025923C        Hadley Investments Limited

034735C        Bravo Limited

087712C        Grainwave Developments Limited

102232C        TIGERBRIDGE LIMITED

111302C        YELLOW CHAIRS LIMITED

112906C        LIVERPOOL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

113130C        OFFSHORE IT LIMITED

122947C        AGARIA LIMITED

124609C        SEA EXPLORER LIMITED

127061C        4 MAIN ROAD LIMITED

131267C        QUAYSIDE CONTRACTING LIMITED

131573C        R ASHTON ROOFING LIMITED

132981C        SMALLPRINT LIMITED

134773C        LouLou Ltd

134870C        Citadel Timber Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 7th day of April 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager

