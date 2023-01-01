Kevin McCloud MBE: Grand Designs presenter to deliver Isle of Man Arts Council lecture

Kevin McCloud MBE, best known for his hit TV series Grand Designs, will deliver this year’s Isle of Man Arts Council lecture at the Gaiety Theatre on 25 September.

The British designer, writer and award winning presenter has received international acclaim for his hugely popular programme, in which he follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-builders as they design and construct their dream home.

During the evening, he will talk about his life and work before handing the audience an opportunity to ask him questions.

Kevin, who was awarded an MBE for services to architecture in 2014, said:

‘‘His two ambitions remain to entertain and to make the built environment better – and consequently make people feel better.’

Subscribers to the IOMAC’s newsletter will receive exclusive access to pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday 25 April – before they go on general sale 24 hours later.

People can register for the newsletter here - www.iomarts.com.

It is hoped the lecture will build on the success of last year’s lecture by documentarian Louis Theroux, which sold out within hours.

Marlene Maska, Chair of IOMAC said:

‘We are thrilled that Kevin McCloud will be visiting the Gaiety Theatre to provide an insight into his fascinating life and work. ‘He is incredibly well respected in his field and this is a wonderful opportunity for the Manx audience to learn from one of the best and ask him their own questions.’

Kevin studied History of Art and Architecture at Cambridge University and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).