Island to mark Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort

Communities across the Isle of Man will come together next month to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, Lord of Mann, and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

'This is a truly historic moment and one of constitutional significance for the Island as our new Lord of Mann is crowned. 'The Coronation will have pomp and ceremony, but The King and The Queen Consort have made clear their desire for the strengthening of community bonds to be at the heart of the celebrations. With a focus on family, friends and volunteering, the Coronation represents an opportunity to come together, to make lifelong memories, and to have a positive impact across our Island.'

Three days of official celebrations

The official festivities will span a three-day weekend of celebration between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 May.

Pomp and pageantry will be the order of the day on Saturday 6 May for the coronation itself, starting with the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The King and The Queen Consort will both be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a ceremony which dates back more than a thousand years. The King and The Queen Consort will then return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession before the traditional appearance on the Palace balcony for cheering crowds expected to throng The Mall in London.

Sunday will see a spectacular Coronation Concert staged on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle in a first for the thousand year old fortress. Broadcast live by the BBC, the concert will feature global music icons and contemporary stars.

The official celebrations will round-off on Monday – a special public holiday to mark the Coronation – with a focus on volunteering. People are being encouraged to ‘lend a hand and make a change’ by volunteering their time and joining in with The Big Help Out. An app has been launched to match up volunteers and organisations for the Coronation.

Over the three days of celebrations, communities and neighbourhoods are being encouraged to come together and share friendship, food and fun by organising a Coronation Big Lunch. More details, ideas, tips and resources for organising a Coronation Big Lunch – as well as a free information pack.

A picnic fit for a King

The Coronation Big Lunch is being given a Manx twist by Biosphere Isle of Man with Biosphere Bee Community Picnics. Intended to help connect people with nature, the picnics aim to encourage friends, neighbours and community groups to come together and enjoy local produce in a natural setting, to mark the Coronation. Full details on the Coronation Picnics including how to get a free information pack.

Coronation Event Fund

A number of events to celebrate the Coronation will be taking place around the Island and a Coronation Event Fund has been established to support local authorities, community groups and charities in funding these.

Local authorities can apply for a one-off grant of up to £2,000 whilst community groups and charities can apply for funding of up to £500. The money can be used to cover up to eighty per cent of specific eligible costs such as venue hire, entertainment, promotion and equipment. Every effort should be made to support local suppliers wherever possible.

Eligible events include live music and entertainment, festival activities and exhibitions. Individuals interested in supporting the development of these events are encouraged to reach out to their local authorities. Events must demonstrate a clear connection to the Coronation and be open to the public. The deadline for applications is 28 April.

Full details on the Coronation Event Fund including an online application form.

Coronation emblem

The Coronation emblem, by the celebrated British designer Sir Jony Ive, has been given a Manx makeover, with a Manx Gaelic version available for use by clicking on the emblem and downloading it.