Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931
|
024412C
101291C
123427C
124751C
131231C
131465C
132515C
134472C
134886C
135019C
135020C
135021C
135022C
135023C
135024C
|
K.L. Contractors Limited
Manx Loaghtan Sheep Breed Society Limited
RUSH4 LIMITED
ROCK RESOURCES LIMITED
BANCROFT ASSOCIATES LIMITED
Martin Hewitt Enterprises Limited
CLEAR ADMINISTRATION LIMITED
ABX IT Solutions Limited
Uptick Trust Limited
BFAD Holdings I Limited
BFAD II Limited
BFAD III Limited
BFAD IV Limited
BFAD V Limited
BFAD VI Limited
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 3rd day of April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.