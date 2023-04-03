Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

024412C 101291C 123427C 124751C 131231C 131465C 132515C 134472C 134886C 135019C 135020C 135021C 135022C 135023C 135024C K.L. Contractors Limited Manx Loaghtan Sheep Breed Society Limited RUSH4 LIMITED ROCK RESOURCES LIMITED BANCROFT ASSOCIATES LIMITED Martin Hewitt Enterprises Limited CLEAR ADMINISTRATION LIMITED ABX IT Solutions Limited Uptick Trust Limited BFAD Holdings I Limited BFAD II Limited BFAD III Limited BFAD IV Limited BFAD V Limited BFAD VI Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 3rd day of April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.