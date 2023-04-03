Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 3 April 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

024412C       

101291C       

123427C       

124751C       

131231C       

131465C       

132515C       

134472C      

134886C       

135019C       

135020C       

135021C       

135022C       

135023C       

135024C       

K.L. Contractors Limited 

Manx Loaghtan Sheep Breed Society Limited

RUSH4 LIMITED

ROCK RESOURCES LIMITED

BANCROFT ASSOCIATES LIMITED

Martin Hewitt Enterprises Limited

CLEAR ADMINISTRATION LIMITED

 ABX IT Solutions Limited

Uptick Trust Limited

BFAD Holdings I Limited

BFAD II Limited

BFAD III Limited

BFAD IV Limited

BFAD V Limited

BFAD VI Limited

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the above companies are dissolved. This 3rd day of April 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top