New heads for Willaston and Scoill Yn Jubilee

Two primary schools in the Isle of Man will have new head teachers from January 2023.

Max Kelly will take over at Willaston, and Adrian Shorthouse at Scoill Yn Jubilee, after their current head teachers Rose Burton and Jayne Adamson retire on 31 December 2022.

Mr Kelly and Mr Shorthouse will both continue in their current positions, Mr Kelly as head teacher of both Laxey and Dhoon and Mr Shorthouse as head teacher of Kewaigue.

Max Kelly said:

'I am very excited to get started and get to know everyone involved at Willaston School, which I know has a great reputation. I am experienced in balancing my time effectively and I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead. ‘In the initial months I will endeavour to meet as many people as possible and would happily welcome any parents, carers or valued members of the school community to say hello.’

Mr Shorthouse said:

‘I am really looking forward to being part of the team at Scoill Yn Jubilee. 'Getting to know the children, parents and staff in the coming months will be a priority, to ensure the school goes from strength-to-strength, whilst maintaining my relationships and continuing to support and develop Kewaigue, so it continues to thrive.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘Mr Kelly and Mr Shorthouse are both experienced and innovative head teachers and we are confident that all schools will thrive under their leadership. 'I would like to personally thank Mrs Burton and Mrs Adamson for their hard work, passion, determination and leadership.’

Both will spend time getting to know their new schools in the coming months before taking up their positions.