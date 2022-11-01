Go Cards discounted to align with £2 capped bus fare trial

Bus journeys using Go Cards will be further discounted to tie in with a forthcoming three-month trial of £2 capped fares on all public transport.

Tynwald last week agreed to a package of measures designed to support the Island’s community with the rising cost of living, including the £2 cap which will run from 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023.

Isle of Man Transport offers a wide variety of prepaid Go Card options to match a customer’s requirements.

The following products will be available at a lower price during the trial to align with the £2 cap as far as possible:

Go Saver adult 1-day: £5 (normally £7)

Go Saver adult 3-day: £10 (£14)

Go Saver adult 5-day: £13 (£19)

Go Saver adult 7-day: £16 (£23)

Go Easy Adult, 28 days unlimited travel: £50 (£80)

Go Easy 18-21, 28 days unlimited travel: £40 (£60)

Go Easy Teen, 28 days unlimited travel: £25 (£40)

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘The primary intention of the £2 capped fare and revised Go Card pricing is to assist our community with the rising cost of living. I welcome the trial and hope more people use the buses and see the benefit of the trial fare structure.’

The Go Saver cards may only be purchased on a bus and will not be available online.

Other cards in the range will remain the same price as they are either unaffected by the cap, such as a child’s or pensioner’s fare, or do not align with the overall aim of the measure in supporting residents with the cost of living.

Customers who have already purchased an annual Platinum bus card that covers the trial period will be contacted directly during October and supplied with credit.

Night Owl fares will remain at full price.