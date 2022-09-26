Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 7 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 28 September 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. Alexander Dmitrievich KHARICHEV (Group ID: 15560)

Name (non-Latin script): [Олександр] Александр Дмитрович ХАРИЧЕВ

a.k.a: KHARICHEV, Alexander, Dmitrievich (non-Latin script: Александр Дмитриевич ХАРИЧЕВ) Nationality: Russia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1616 (UK Statement of Reasons): Alexander KHARICHEV is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because KARICHEV is a head or deputy-head of any public body, federal agency or service subordinate to the President of the Russian Federation, including the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation. Specifically, KARICHEV is Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Supporting Activities of the State Council of the Russian Federation (also known as the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for ensuring the activities of the State Council of the Russian Federation). Therefore, KARICHEV is a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15560.

2. Denis Sergeevich KURASHOV (Group ID: 15567)

Name (non-Latin script): Денис Сергеевич КУРАШОВ

DOB: [31/05/1905.] 31/05/1978 POB: Russia Nationality: Russian Position: Deputy Minister of Communications of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1623 (UK Statement of Reasons):Denis Sergeevich KURASHOV is a Russian official serving as Deputy Minister of Communications of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. KURASHOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he engages in and provides support for policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.(Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15567.

3. Mikhail [Valentivovich] Valentinovich KOVALCHUK (Group ID: 15540)

Position: Member of Sberbank’s Supervisory Board Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1596 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mikhail Valentinovich Kovalchuk is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because he has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by: (1) working as a director, manager or equivalent of a person (other than an individual) which is carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely SBERBANK which carries on business in the financial services sector; (2) she has been, and is, involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director, manager or equivalent of a Government of Russia-affiliated entity, namely SBERBANK (the Government of Russia directly holds more than 50% of the shares in SBERBANK and/or more than 50% of the voting rights in SBERBANK). (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15540.

4. Iskander Kakhramonovich MAKHMUDOV (Group ID: 15587)

Name (non-Latin script): [МАХМУДОВ] Искандер Кахрамонович МАХМУДОВ

DOB: 05/12/1963. Position: President of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1643 Transport sanction: where transport sanctions apply, a ship owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have its existing registration terminated. Similarly, an aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a designated person is prohibited from overflying or landing in the UK, may be given a movement direction, can be detained or moved to a specified airport, and will be refused permission to register on the CAA Aircraft Register or have its existing registration terminated. (UK Statement of Reasons):Iskander Kakhramonovich MAKHMUDOV (hereafter MAKHMUDOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) MAKHMUDOV is and has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia through his role as President of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) by working as a manager or equivalent at an entity carrying on business in the Russian extractives sector, a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (2) MAKHMUDOV has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia through owning or controlling directly or indirectly Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC), an entity carrying on business in the Russian extractives sector, a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15587.

5. Mikhail Leonidovich RODIKOV (Group ID: 15569)

Name (non-Latin script): Михаил Леонидович Родиков

DOB: [--/--/1954] 26/01/1958 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1625 (UK Statement of Reasons):Mikhail Leonidovich RODIKOV is a Russian official Russian-installed administration in occupied Kherson, Ukraine. RODIKOV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been engaged in policies or actions, which destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15569.

6. Oleksandr SAULENKO (Group ID: 15519)

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Сауленко

DOB: 29/03/1984. POB: Kiev, Ukraine Position: Senior position in the Russian installed administration of Berdyansk (in the temporarily controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Ukraine) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1575 (UK Statement of Reasons):SAULENKO is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because: he is, and has been, involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine by engaging in, providing support for and promoting policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely by holding a senior position in the Russian installed administration of Berdyansk (in the temporarily controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Ukraine) (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15519.

7. Andrey Veniaminovich YARIN (Group ID: 15505)

Name (non-Latin script): Андре́й Вениами́нович Я́рин

DOB: [13/03/1970.] 13/02/1970 POB: Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk, Russia a.k.a: YARIN, Andrei Nationality: Russia Position: Head of the Office of the President of Russia for Domestic Policy Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1561 (UK Statement of Reasons):Andrey YARIN is an involved person within the meaning of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because YARIN is a head or deputy-head of any public body, federal agency or service subordinate to the President of the Russian Federation, including the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation. Specifically, YARIN is Head of the Office of the President of Russia for Domestic Policy. Therefore, YARIN is a person involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.(Gender):Male Listed on: 26/09/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/09/2022 Last Updated: [26/09/2022] 28/09/2022 Group ID: 15505.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.