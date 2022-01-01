Manx Care publishes its first Annual Report

Manx Care has published its first Annual Report.

The document covers the period 01 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, and highlights the successes and challenges faced by the organisation during its first year of operation delivering health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man. A copy of the document is available on Manx Care’s public-facing website.

Chairman of Manx Care, Andrew Foster CBE, commented:

“I’m delighted that we can share our first Annual Report with members of the public, and would encourage people to look at this to not only learn more about our vision for the longer-term transformation of health and statutory social care services on the Island, but to celebrate some of the exceptional work that has been delivered by our wonderful colleagues during our first 12 months of operation.

“Manx Care launched in unprecedented circumstances – in a lockdown on the Island due to a resurgence of Covid-19 – and our colleagues should be congratulated on their collective achievements in the face of such adversity, which they continued to encounter throughout the year. I’m incredibly proud of them, and I hope they are equally as proud of themselves.”