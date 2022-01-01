Statement following the closure of Graih

Isle of Man Government would like to place on record its gratitude to the board, staff and all of the volunteers at Graih for their service and dedication, following news that the charity will be ceasing operations.

Graih has been instrumental in the creation and provision of a space for those in our society without, or in unsuitable or unstable, accommodation. Its Drop-in service and night shelter established a safe environment for vulnerable members of our community to receive support, assistance and advice to address wider issues relating to housing, work and mental health.

Government has worked closely with Graih providing support and funding, and will continue to assist the charity and their service users during the winding down period. Government is committed to ensuring every Island resident has a safe and secure home, and the work of our invaluable third sector is vital to reaching this goal.

Government is actively working with the third sector to engage another provider to continue the interim provision of an emergency shelter; details will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Conversations have begun to look at commissioning a permanent service to commence in 2023.