Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 92 entries, correction of 1 entry and amendment of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 26 September 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

92 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze. Further information can be found in the annex to this Notice.

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are subject to an asset freeze:

1. Ihor Vladymyrovych KOSTENOK (Group ID: 13180)

Name (non-Latin script): Ігор ВЛАДИМИРОВИЧ Костенок [ВЛАДИМИРОВИЧ]

DOB: 15/03/1961. POB: Vodyanske, Dobropillia Rayon, Donetsk oblast, Ukrainian SSR (now Ukraine) a.k.a: KOSTENOK, Igor, Vladimirovich (non-Latin script: Игорь ВЛАДИМИРОВИЧ Костенок [ВЛАДИМИРОВИЧ]) Nationality: Ukraine Position: (1) Former so-called 'Minister' of Education' of the 'Donetsk People's Republic' (2) Currently working for the Donetsk Academy of Management and Civil Service under the so called ‘Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic’ Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0006 (UK Statement of Reasons):Former so-called “Minister of Education” of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”. In taking on and acting in this capacity, he has therefore actively supported actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and further destabilised Ukraine. Currently working for the Donetsk Academy of Management and Civil Service under the so called ‘Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic’. (Gender):Male Listed on: 02/12/2014 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [16/09/2022] 26/09/2022 Group ID: 13180.

2. Serhiy Vitalyovych KURCHENKO (Group ID:12906)

Name (non-Latin script): Сергій Віталійович Курченко [Курченко]

DOB: 21/09/1985. POB: Kharkiv, Former USSR Currently Ukraine a.k.a: (1) KURCHENKO, Sergey, Vitaliiovych (2) KURCHENKO, Sergey, Vitalijovich (non-Latin script: Сергей Витальевич Курченко) (3) KURCHENKO, Sergey, Vitaliyovych (4) KURCHENKO, Sergey, Vitalyovych (5) KURCHENKO, Sergii, Vitaliiovych (6) KURCHENKO, Sergii, Vitalijovich (7) KURCHENKO, Sergii, Vitaliyovych (8) KURCHENKO, Sergii, Vitalyovych (9) KURCHENKO, Sergij, Vitaliiovych (10) KURCHENKO, Sergij, Vitalijovich (11) KURCHENKO, Sergij, Vitaliyovych (12) KURCHENKO, Sergij, Vitalyovych (13) KURCHENKO, Sergiy, Vitaliyovich (non-Latin script: Сергій Віталійович Курченко) (14) KURCHENKO, Serhii, Vitaliiovych (15) KURCHENKO, Serhii, Vitalijovich (16) KURCHENKO, Serhii, Vitaliyovych (17) KURCHENKO, Serhii, Vitalyovych (18) KURCHENKO, Serhiy, Vitaliiovych (19) KURCHENKO, Serhiy, Vitalijovich (20) KURCHENKO, Serhiy, Vitaliyovych Nationality: Ukraine Address: Moscow, Russia. Position: Businessman Founder/Owner of the group of companies Gas Ukraine 2009 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0230 (UK Statement of Reasons): Kurchenko facilitated the supply of oil from Russian companies to their Crimea-based subsidiaries in the first year of Russian occupied Crimea, enabling the Russian companies to bypass EU sanctions. He bought and operated Ukrainian assets in the occupied Donbas. He controlled coal exports to Russia and abroad from the occupied Donbas. These activities provided material support to the separatist groups in the Donbas and to the Russian occupation of Crimea, destabilising Ukraine and undermining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Gender):Male Listed on: 06/03/2014 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [16/09/2022] 26/09/2022 Group ID: 12906.

3. Igor Vladimirovich LEBEDEV (Group ID: 13111)

Name (non-Latin script): Лебедев [Олег] Игорь Владимирович

DOB: 27/09/1972. POB: Rudny, Kostanai Region, Kazakh SSR a.k.a: LEBEDEV, Igor, Vladimirovych Nationality: Russia Position: Former Deputy Speaker, State Duma Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0017 (UK Statement of Reasons):Deputy Speaker, State Duma. On March 2014 he voted in favour of the draft Federal Constitutional Law 'on the acceptance into the Russian Federation of the Republic of Crimea and the formation within the Russian Federation of new federal subjects - the republic of Crimea and the City of Federal Status Sevastopol. (Gender):Male Listed on: 12/09/2014 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [16/09/2022] 26/09/2022 Group ID: 13111.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

1. OOO "VO TECHNOPROMEXPORT" (Group ID: 13525)

a.k.a: (1) LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY "EXTERNAL ECONOMIC ASSOCIATION" TECHNOPROMEXPORT ["; REMOVE: Open Joint Stock Company Foreing Economic Association 'Technopromexpert'] (2) Limited Liability Company 'Foreign Economic Association' 'Technopromexport' (3) OOO 'VO TPE' Address: Novyi Arbat str., 15, building 2, Moscow, Russia, 119019. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0186 Names of Director(s). Management: Chief: Sergey Topor-Gilka (DG of OAO "TPE" and also of OOO TPE) (UK Statement of Reasons): Owner of the gas turbines originally supplied by Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies OOO to OAO ‘VO TPE’ for exclusive use in Taman, Southern Russia. OOO ‘VO TPE’ assumed ownership of the gas turbines and transferred the gas turbines to be installed in Crimea. This contributes to establishing an independent power supply for Crimea and Sevastopol as a means of supporting their separation from Ukraine, and undermines the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. (Website):http://tpe-vo.ru/ (Business Reg No):1147746527279 dated 27/07/1992. Tax ID: 7701863782e Listed on: 04/08/2017 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [16/09/2022] 26/09/2022 Group ID: 13525.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.