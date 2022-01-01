Isle of Man Planning Committee seeks new members

People with a strong knowledge of the Isle of Man and an interest in the built environment are being sought to join the Island’s Planning Committee on a five year term.

Whilst the majority of applications are determined through delegation by senior Government planning officers, the Committee is responsible for around 20% each year.

The Planning Committee is made up of six lay members and meets twice a month, in Douglas, to determine around 10 – 20 applications. Its members play an important role as their decisions impact both lives and livelihoods.

Members must be keen to do their best for the Island and capable of understanding policy, whilst acting impartially. They must also be resilient, given the high profile planning has, and confident of dealing with complex and often emotive issues.

No formal qualifications are needed to apply but a good knowledge of Island life and experience in the private, public or third sector are an advantage. Training and ongoing support will be provided to the successful candidates.

The closing date for applications is 16 October and further details about the role can be found at Jobtrain. Anyone interested in applying can request more information or help by calling call +44 1624 685910 or email planning@gov.im.

Each member is provided with an allowance of £78 per session, plus their travel expenses.