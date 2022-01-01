New Non-Executive Director appointed to the Board of Manx Care

Tim Bishop has been appointed to the Board of Manx Care as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment was approved by Tynwald in July*.

Tim is a highly experienced Non-Executive Director, and has held Board positions within Local Government, the NHS and the not-for-profit sector. He has worked at senior levels in health and social care, both in commissioning and delivering services. He began his career as a social worker in mental health services and has significant experience working within service transformation and social inclusion programmes. He has worked an Inspector for both Adult and Children’s Social Care services in the UK. His experience as a Non-Executive Director covers a variety of areas including safeguarding adults and clinical quality, and he is passionate about delivering co-produced solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Tim said:

“I am very pleased to be joining Manx Care at such an exciting time in its development, and as it strives to be an exemplar in terms of health and social care delivery. I am looking forward to getting started in my role and working with my fellow Board members in pursuit of our strategic objectives, and supporting the organisation’s Values-based approach in all that it does.”

Andrew Foster CBE, Chair of Manx Care, added:

“Tim has a wealth of knowledge in the Social Care environment, and we are looking forward to him bringing this expertise to the Board of Manx Care. Tim has a real focus on improving outcomes for people who use health and social care services, which will be of real benefit to the people of the Isle of Man.”

Tim’s appointment to the Board of Manx Care follows the death of its Non-Executive Director, Vanessa Walker, who passed away in January 2022.

* Tim Bishop’s appointment to the Manx Care Board is subject to receipt of DBS check.