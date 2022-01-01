Major project planned to protect harbour infrastructure

A project will take place next year aimed at maintaining and improving critical infrastructure at Douglas Harbour.

Repairs will be undertaken to the walls of King Edward VIII Pier and measures taken to protect its foundations against underwater erosion.

Alterations will also be made to mitigate the effect of very high winds and protect the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s new vessel, Manxman, which is under construction in South Korea.

At 133 metres, it will be 8m longer than the Ben-my-Chree and bigger overall. Fenders and mooring bollards will be replaced and strengthened to reduce the risk of damage to both the pier and Manxman during stormy conditions.

A number of changes are planned, under the direction of marine engineering experts Royal HaskoningDHV:

Installation of a new remote mooring dolphin 10m beyond the end of the pier, including fender protection and maritime lighting (subject to Planning Application 22/00909/B)

Installation of a new fender dolphin close to the end of the pier

Installation of three new 100-ton mooring bollards close to the link span and stern of the ship

Modifications to existing fenders to reduce the risk of damage

Scour protection, through repairs and rock bag protection, to the berth wall and end of the pier

Additional mooring rope winch at the end of the pier

Demolition of the blockhouse building at the end of the pier

The Manxman is expected to be delivered in April 2023 and in operation shortly afterwards.

The proposed works are scheduled to commence in late summer 2023 and be completed ahead of winter and higher winds. Construction activity will take place around sailings, in full collaboration with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

A Prior Information Notice, known as a PIN, has today been placed on the Isle of Man Government Procurement Portal seeking expressions of interest from companies interested in undertaking the work.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘The arrival of the new ship is eagerly anticipated for many reasons, and it’s important we adapt our existing infrastructure to ensure it is well-protected heading into the winter months. ‘Issuing the Prior Information Notice is an important step in this process and will alert experienced specialist contractors equipped to undertake this type of project.’

King Edward VIII Pier was constructed in 1938, and the last programme of major works was undertaken more than 25 years ago.