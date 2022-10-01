Government launches Community Warm Spaces Fund

Government has launched a ‘£100,000 Community Warm Spaces Fund’ as part of the package of support measures aimed to help the Island’s community with the rising costs of living.

The fund, administered by the Manx Lottery Trust, will enable the third sector, charities, local authorities and community groups such as organisations, clubs and associations to apply for grants to increase the provision of warm and welcoming spaces for the community this winter.

The aim is that these warm spaces will provide a welcoming, safe place for the community to come together and socialise, while helping to lessen the burden of energy costs at home.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘We’re all aware of the rising costs of living, especially with energy bills and the impact this will have over the winter. This fund will help various organisations provide welcoming spaces for the community to access warmth, social interaction and activities over the autumn and winter.

She added:

‘It is important that we, as an Island, pull together and our aim is that the fund will empower our local communities to support each other.’

Any organisation looking to offer warm spaces such as drop-in sessions in public buildings can apply for funding ranging from £300 up to £2,500 through the Manx Lottery Trust from 1 October 2022 to 1 April 2023.

Trevor Butler, Chief Operating Officer of the Manx Lottery Trust added:

‘Having worked closely with local groups across the Island, I know many are wanting to do their bit and help provide some support over the winter for those who are worried about the increasing costs. This grant will help them be able to do this. ‘I encourage any Island charity, voluntary or community organisation, or local authority that already runs activities and wishes to do more or is considering offering a ‘warm space’, to get in touch and apply for this grant. These spaces will give people the opportunity to stay warm where required, but also to meet others and participate in community activities.’

Full information on the grant will be available on the Manx Lottery Trust website.