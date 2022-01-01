New measures to improve planning system announced

Plans to make the Isle of Man’s planning system more accessible and easier to use have been unveiled as part of an ambitious programme.

The actions are part of the Built Environment Reform Programme, which was launched by the Chief Minister in July, to improve the built environment and build great communities.

It will see the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture give a trial run to a major applications process to speed up the determination of larger and more complex applications.

This will see people receive more help at the start of the process to minimise costly and time consuming issues further down the line.

Other measures will see a customer charter published to establish a set of standards for the Government to achieve and a survey launched to gather public views on current services.

The feedback from the survey will be used to inform the charter as it develops over time and shape the future of the programme and how planned actions are rolled out.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘This Government has set an ambitious goal to improve the quality of our built environment and build great communities. ‘The launch of a trial for a major applications process, customer charter and survey are the start of bold action to ensure our built environment is both sustainable and capable of delivering economic and social value. ‘I encourage all those involved in the planning system, the public and our stakeholders to provide feedback as part of the survey, as it will be invaluable in informing our work.’

Building great communities is one of five priorities set out in the Government’s Island Plan.