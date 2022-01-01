Manx Care shortlisted for prestigious award

Manx Care has been shortlisted for a prestigious Nursing Times Workforce Award, for the second year running.

The organisation has been shortlisted in the ‘Preceptorship of the Year’ category in recognition of the Preceptorship programme it has established to support its newly-qualified Registered Nurses and Midwives throughout their first year of work. It ensures newly-qualified colleagues transition into becoming effective Nurses and Midwifes by supporting them through what can often be a daunting first year ‘on the job’, and supports the organisation in being able to retain their services here on the Island.

The programme includes all of the organisation’s newly-qualified colleagues, for example those who work in the community, at Hospice Isle of Man, those who work in the hospital environment and those who work within Mental Health nursing, whereas programmes run in NHS Trusts in the UK typically focus on one clinical specialism only. It has been developed across Manx Care over the last five years, and has resulted in a significant amount of success for participants in that time. Across the last 12 months it has been led by David Neilan, Senior Practice Development Nurse, and his Practice Development colleagues, Katie Sharpe, Emily Tate and Karen Smith.

David commented:

“The fact we offer an integrated programme with colleagues from different specialisms maximises the learning opportunities they encounter during their first year ‘on the job’, and is especially reflective of the Island environment we live and work in which promotes opportunities for integrated care delivery. The programme offers a really strong support mechanism for colleagues who are newly qualified and sometimes need that extra reassurance and guidance at such an early phase of their professional careers, and so it’s wonderful that this has been recognised for the second year running by such a prestigious title as the Nursing Times.”

Paul Moore, Executive Director of Nursing and Governance, added:

“I’m delighted that our team has been recognised in such a way – they fully deserve their shortlist, not least because of the dedication they have in ensuring our newly qualified colleagues have a strong support network around them that’s based on open discussion and shared experience. We want our colleagues to feel valued and invested in, and the work of the Practice Development Team does exactly that. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

The Nursing Times Workforce Award ceremony will take place in November 2022.

Photo details, l-r: Karen Smith (Practice Development Officer), Emily Tate (Practice Development Nurse), David Neilan (Senior Practice Development Nurse), Katie Sharpe (Practice Development Nurse).