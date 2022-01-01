Change to facemask policy in health and care settings

Manx Care is removing the requirement for visitors to its health and care settings to wear a facemask, with immediate effect. Restrictions will also be lifted for its employees too.

The change is in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guideline, with the potential for facemasks to be re-introduced in the future should Covid-19 numbers rise again within the community across the winter period.

The wearing of facemasks may still be necessary in some clinical environments, with clear signage in place if required. Some patients, service users, visitors and colleagues may also prefer to continue to wear facemasks as a precautionary measure, and the organisation fully supports their personal choice to do so. Masks will continue to be made available in all health and social care settings operated by Manx Care, along with hand sanitiser, and members of the public are being encouraged to maintain their hand hygiene measures as a way of reducing the spread of infections and viruses.

Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing and Governance, Paul Moore, commented: