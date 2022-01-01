Rob Callister MHK appointed to the Council of Ministers

Rob Callister MHK has been appointed to the Council of Ministers and will serve as Minister for Health and Social Care, with Lawrie Hooper MHK becoming Minister for Enterprise.

Tim Johnston MHK will take over from Mr Callister as the Chair of Manx Utilities, subject to the approval of Tynwald.

Mr Callister’s appointment follows the departure of Tim Crookall MHK as Minister for Enterprise in July. The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has been serving as Enterprise Minister on an interim basis.

The Chief Minister said:

“This Government has an ambitious agenda to deliver better health and social care services for our community. We are making progress on this journey, but there is some distance still to go. Rob will bring a fresh perspective to the Council of Ministers where he can draw on his experience from serving in a number of departments over the past six years, including the Department of Health and Social Care, and most recently from his time as Chair of Manx Utilities. “As well as reforming health and social care, Government also has a significant journey over the next decade and beyond to implement a new economic strategy for the Island. This is vital if we are to ensure continued prosperity for our people. The Department for Enterprise has a key role to play in this as an engine to drive economic growth. Lawrie spent five years as a Member of the Department and in appointing him as Minister we can draw on his wealth of experience and knowledge."

In other changes, David Ashford MHK has been appointed as Chair of the Planning Committee following the decision of Claire Christian MHK to step down from this position as well as her role as a Member of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.