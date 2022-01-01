Manx Care welcomes new Minister for Health and Social Care

Following this morning’s announcement that Rob Callister MHK has been named as the Island’s new Minister for Health and Social Care, we would like to take the opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment. We have already met with him ahead of the announcement being made, and will be inviting him to undertake a tour of our facilities in due course so he can see for himself the exceptional work that our teams deliver across the Island every single day, as well as the challenges they routinely face.

We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the time during which we have worked with Minister Hooper and would like to wish him every success as he takes on his new portfolio within the Department for Enterprise.

Andrew Foster CBE - Chairman

Teresa Cope - Chief Executive