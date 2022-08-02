Financial Sanctions: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 2 entries under the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Regime.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/411) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the facilitation of any of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea's military programmes. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0502].

On 16 September 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

1. SINGWANG ECONOMICS AND TRADING GENERAL CORPORATION (Group ID: 13427)

Address: North Korea. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):DPR0193 (UN Ref):KPe.036 Singwang Economics and Trading General Corporation is a DPRK firm for trading in coal. DPRK generates a significant share of the money for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs by mining natural resources and selling those resources abroad. [IMO number: 5905801.] Listed on: 09/12/2016 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/11/2016 Last Updated: [02/08/2022] 16/09/2022 Group ID: 13427.

2. WEIHAI WORLD-SHIPPING FREIGHT (Group ID: 13645)

Address: 419-201, Tongyi Lu, Huancui Qu, Weihai, Shandong, China, 264200. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): DPR0197 (UN Ref): KPe.074 Ship and commercial manager of the XIN GUANG HAI, a vessel that on loaded coal at Taean, DPRK, on 27 October 2017 and had an ETA of 14 November 2017 to Cam Pha, Vietnam, but it did not arrive. IMO number: 5905801. Listed on: 03/04/2018 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 30/03/2018 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 16/09/2022 Group ID: 13645.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.