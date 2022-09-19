Manx Care bank holiday arrangements 19 September 2022

Following confirmation that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, and that this date will be a Bank Holiday on the Isle of Man, we can confirm that certain services across Manx Care will be impacted. We are prioritising the delivery of cancer treatment and time-sensitive treatment.

Please note that Manx Care has contacted those patients whose appointments have been cancelled, and they will be offered a rescheduled appointment in the coming days/weeks.

If you have a scheduled appointment on Monday, and have not heard from us, please assume that your appointment is going ahead unless you are contacted within the next 48 hours.

In line with usual bank holiday hours, GP surgeries across the Island will be closed on Monday 19 September. Should you require an appointment, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) is an ‘out-of-hours’ emergency service that will operate when your doctor’s surgery is closed. You can telephone MEDS direct on: +44 1624 650355. If you have a hearing impairment and need to contact MEDS via an alternative method please email medsphoto@gov.im

In the event you need immediate emergency treatment (for example major blood loss or chest pain), please call 999 to speak to the Emergency Services Joint Control Room.

Please see below rota for community pharmacies for Monday 19 September 2022:

Costains Pharmacy, Ballasalla - 09am to 11am

Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Ramsey - 10am to 11am

Boots, Douglas - 10am to 11pm and 1pm to 4:30pm

You can find more signposting information, including self-care and online mental health resources on the website.