Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival to go ahead this weekend

The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival will go ahead this weekend at the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas, after careful consideration.

The two-day festival will give people the chance to sample the finest food and drink on the Island and the opportunity to learn more about how and where it is produced.

More than 70 exhibitors will present their creations in the main marquee with a number of cooking demonstrations, talks and interactive displays. However, some activities have been scaled back or modified to reflect the period of National mourning.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The festival is an important time for many local businesses, which have invested time and money to prepare. ‘Now, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses and we hope people will come along. We have carefully considered and amended this year’s programme to ensure it is appropriate for the current circumstances.’

The festival, which is sponsored by Bally’s Interactive, will be open on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 5pm, and more information can be found at iomfoodanddrink.com.