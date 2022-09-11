Lord of Mann to be proclaimed at Government House and on Tynwald Hill

His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed as Lord of Mann at Government House at 12 noon on Sunday 11 September 2022.

The Proclamation will be read by the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer.

Whilst the public are able to attend, regrettably there is only limited on-site car parking at Government House.



Therefore, the public are instead encouraged to attend the second Proclamation Ceremony in St John’s at 11 am on Friday 16 September 2022. The second Proclamation will be made from Tynwald Hill, the ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann. Following this, a resolution of loyalty and condolence will be put before a sitting of Tynwald Court in the Royal Chapel.

This ceremony is based on the one held at St John’s in February 1952 to proclaim Queen Elizabeth II, and is similar in outline to the normal Tynwald Day ceremony. It will begin with a short act of worship in the Royal Chapel. The actual Proclamation will take place on Tynwald Hill and the sitting will conclude back in the Royal Chapel.

The public are welcome to witness the proceedings on the Hill. Sound amplification will be put in place as far as possible in the time available. The event will be broadcast on Manx Radio and live-streamed online. There will be no grandstand seating.

Office-holders who formed part of the processions at the most recent Tynwald Day will be contacted by the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office with detailed instructions.