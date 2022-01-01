Island enters period of national mourning

The Isle of Man has entered a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

National mourning is a time for reflection in response to The Queen’s death, which will continue until the end of the day of Her Majesty’s state funeral, later this month.

Although not specific to the Isle of Man, the UK Government has issued guidance on matters such as the flying of flags, events, floral tributes, and books of condolence, which may be of use to individuals and organisations.

There is no obligation to suspend business or to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or to close entertainment venues during the national mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

Flags at Government buildings are flying at half-mast and organisations wishing to pay their respects may wish to do the same. Further details on the flying of flags will be issued in due course.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects with a floral tribute to The Queen can place flowers on the green at Tynwald Hill in St John’s against the wall of the processional walkway facing the main road.

The Isle of Man Government respectfully asks that those wishing to leave floral tributes remove any plastic wrapping and non-organic materials and that items such as candles, cards or gifts are not left on the green.

Her Majesty The Queen was the Patron and supporter of many charities and organisations and anyone wishing to leave a donation can find details online.

Messages of condolence to the Royal Family can be sent online.

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has opened a book of condolence at Government House in Onchan. It is available to the public from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday apart from between 11am and 1.30pm this Sunday 11 September.