Chief Minister pays tribute to The Queen’s life of service and dedication

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Alfred Cannan MHK, has paid tribute to a life of service and dedication following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Chief Minister said:

"We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Throughout her long reign, The Queen – our Lord of Mann – has been a beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity. She led a life dedicated to the service of her people, setting an example for us all.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Isle of Man, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."