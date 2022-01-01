Isle of Man schools and UCM to close a day earlier at Christmas

Schools in the Isle of Man will close a day earlier than planned in the run up to Christmas this year.

The move follows feedback from parents and is designed to help families and teachers who want to spend time with their loved ones during the festive period.

It means all schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) will close on Thursday 22 December, so people have an extra day to arrange their travel.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: