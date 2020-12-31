Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry and correction of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 6 September 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Mikhail RAZVOZHAEV (Group ID: 13811)



DOB: 30/12/1980. POB: Krasnoyarsk, Russia (USSR) a.k.a: (1) RAZVOZHAEV, Mikhail, Vladimirovich (2) RAZVOZHAYEV, Mikhail, Vladimirovich Nationality: Russia Position: Acting “Governor” of Sevastopol Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS0231 (UK Statement of Reasons): Razvozhaev was appointed as acting “Governor of Sevastopol” by President Putin in July 2019. In this capacity, he has worked for further integration of the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula into the Russian Federation, including involvement in Russian-organised illegal local elections, and is as such responsible for actively supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. (Gender): Male Listed on: 28/01/2020 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 06/09/2022 Group ID: 13811.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Pavel EZOUBOV (Group ID: 15268)



Name (non-Latin script): [Павла Езубова] Павел Езубов



DOB: 12/08/1975. a.k.a: EZUBOV, Pavel Nationality: (1) Cyprus (2) Russia Position: Associate of Oleg Deripaska Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1333 (UK Statement of Reasons): Pavel EZOUBOV is associated with Oleg DERIPASKA. Oleg DERIPASKA is a Russian oligarch and businessman who was designated under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for the purposes of an asset freeze, travel ban, and transport sanction by the United Kingdom, on 10th March 2022. DERIPASKA is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling and working as a director in businesses in the Russian extractives and energy sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender): Male Listed on: 13/04/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 13/04/2022 Last Updated: [13/04/2022] 06/09/2022 Group ID: 15268.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.