Reskill Scheme to help people who want to return to work

Applications are now open for individuals to join the Manx Reskill Scheme, offering employment opportunities to people with long term health conditions or disabilities who want to return to work.

The Disability Employment Service will match applicants to work opportunities based on their skills, experience, preferences and aspirations. Their salary costs will then be covered by Government for up to 12 months.

The service will also provide pre-employment support and coaching, and will co-ordinate ongoing support to help make the placements as successful as possible.

People interested in the scheme will also benefit from an assessment by Government Occupational Health, focussing on the types of roles or sectors which might suitable, and reasonable adjustments for this.

Participation in the Manx Reskill scheme is entirely voluntary. Benefit claimants will not suffer any detriment if they choose not to take part or if they withdraw after having enrolled.

Sarah Maltby MHK, Treasury Member with responsibility for Social Security, said:

‘It has been encouraging to see the number of businesses that have signed up to be part of the Manx Reskill Scheme. Securing the right kind of work can be life changing either because it can bring financial stability, social benefits or may aid recovery or management of an individual’s physical symptoms and mental wellbeing. ‘I hope by helping people to find rewarding employment with a supportive employer not only do we enable recruitment of new talent into the workforce which supports our local economy but the new employees also feel empowered and valued. I am looking forward to seeing this scheme take off and excited to see the desired outcomes of this scheme be achieved’

Anyone who is interested in this scheme are asked to apply online, or to get in touch with the Employment Services Team at reskill@gov.im