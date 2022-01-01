Revised bus timetable to come into operation on September 7

A revised bus timetable will be introduced to coincide with the start of the school year on Wednesday 7 September.

This will replace the contingency bus timetable which has been used to maintain the Island’s bus service despite the challenges arising from staff availability since mid-June.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said:

‘The revised timetable is a significant step in restoring public transport provision across the whole Island following a regrettable summer of disruption for many. ‘I’m pleased to report that the recruitment campaign for drivers has been successful, placing us in a stronger position as the new school year begins, and enabling the team to produce a resilient and reliable timetable.’

Turning to the latest announcements focussing on Isle of Man Government support for the cost of living, he added:

‘A £2 capped fare will be introduced from November, and I know the team are looking forward to increased use of our bus services over the winter. This three-month trial will be assessed and reviewed at the end of January.’

The timetable can be viewed and downloaded at www.bus.im, while printed booklets will be available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas or by calling +44 1624 662525.

Information is available in real-time for those wishing to check the location of their bus by accessing the live tracking system at www.findmybus.im

For further information, contact Bus Vannin on +44 1624 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im.

Main updates

The main updates in included in the revised timetable are:

School services

Traditional school services will be back in operation.

South Route: Douglas to/from Port Erin

The South route will resume its direct link to Noble’s Hospital.

The South route will operate at a 20-minute frequency for longer periods to ensure demand is covered.

Douglas to Peel and Ramsey

Routes 5 and 6 will continue to operate at a 30-minute frequency.

Inter-Douglas routes

The 21 service around Anagh Coar and Farm Hill will increase to a 30-minute frequency.

The 13 service around Groudle Glen will not operate during this timetable.

The 1H service around Willaston has been reinstated and will serve Johnny Watterson Lane instead of the estate itself.