Autism consultation highlights community needs

Responses to the recent consultation provided clear feedback and suggestions which will help shape the first National Autism Strategy.

In total 392 people responded to the consultation, including 120 autistic people, 188 parents, partners, relatives or friends, as well as carers and professionals from various fields.

The consultation asked a range of questions about autistic people’s experiences, needs, and values, to provide a better understanding of the services and support required.

The report highlights resource availability and mental health as the two most common themes to address, including the narrow eligibility criteria to receive support and how this is delivered.

Respondents also raise the lack of autism awareness among the public and professionals on the Isle of Man as an issue.

One respondent commented: ‘I think of my autism as a superpower. Ignorance and prejudice from others as well as society not understanding my autism is what is problematic and causes me pain and issues daily’.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said: ‘This consultation has gathered some really useful information and emotive comments, hearing directly from our autistic community to outline their needs and provide suggestions will help us shape a strategy that works.

‘That doesn’t mean we need to wait for the strategy to start making changes, the community has made some really simple achievable suggestions on how businesses and the public can make our Island a more autism friendly environment.’

When asked what kinds of adjustments can help to include people and make them feel more accepted, those rated most helpful were;

Reducing noise levels

Giving people plenty of time to prepare, time to think, process and adjust

Not keeping people waiting

Being given detailed and precise instructions and accurate information

Being offered different ways to communicate - phone, email or in person

The content of the report will be used to shape the first National Autism Strategy for the Isle of Man. It is intended that this strategy will cover everything from education, resources and support to work and reasonable adjustments.

The National Autism Strategy will be published in December 2022.

The full detailed report is available to read on the autism consultation webpage.