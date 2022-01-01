Hundreds attend government cyber-security conference

Over 300 people took part in the sessions, learning how to keep people and businesses secure online.

CyberIsle, the annual event organised by the Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA), provided businesses and individuals with practical advice to help tackle the global rise in cyber-crime.

The event saw experts from the world of cyber-security and compliance speak on a range of topics, including social engineering techniques used by cyber criminals and ransomware.

Eleanor Fairford, Deputy Director of the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), also attended, giving an update on threats seen by the NCSC to a packed room of delegates. Across the day there were 15 other presentations and panel discussions that took place, providing advice for personal safety online as well as security for staff and businesses.

Michael Haywood, Director at OCSIA, said:

‘We’re seeing increasing levels of attempted cyber-crime targeted at Island residents and it’s reassuring to see that there is an appetite from the general public and businesses to protect themselves.’ ‘We would like to thank our speakers and sponsors for their support in making our 4th CYBERISLE event another huge success’.

Initial feedback for the event has been positive, and a formal consultation for those who attended will be launched shortly. The feedback shared will be used to help shape the event for its return in 2023.

If you were unable to attend the conference, or are looking for more information for yourself of your business on how to stay safe online – visit the OCISA website for advice and guidance.