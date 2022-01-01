Drop-in sessions to discuss older adults’ health and wellbeing

Public Health are inviting residents to take part in a series of drop-in sessions to discuss experiences and issues around the health of older adults.

This engagement is part of the recently launched Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA), which aims to gather experiences and feedback from the public to help develop the best policies for health on the Island.

The November drop-in sessions will address the ‘Ageing Well’ chapter of the JSNA, with an open discussion about older adults and the factors that contribute to their health and wellbeing.

All residents are welcome to the drop-in sessions, which will be open between 9:30am and 6pm.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday 8 November – Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin

Wednesday 9 November – Western Wellbeing Centre, Derby Road, Peel

Tuesday 15 November – Ramsey Town Hall, Parliament Square, Ramsey

Wednesday 16 November – Sight Matters, Corrin Court, Onchan

Members of the public are encouraged to drop in at a time that suits them to talk about their experiences and opinions. A questionnaire will be available online and in paper form for those unable to attend but wishing to give their views.

Head of Health Intelligence at Public Health Isle of Man, Madeleine Sayle commented:

‘We want to hear from anyone who has a relationship with an older person, whether as a carer, a relative or a health professional, and also hear from the older population itself. The feedback we get from these sessions will be invaluable to ensuring we have the best understanding of the current health, care and wellbeing needs of the Isle of Man population. I hope you are able to join us for a worthwhile discussion.’

To find out more about the JSNA programme visit gov.im/jsna